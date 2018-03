WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) A business on Lee Highway was robbed Friday morning.

Chattanooga Police say two males went into the Murphy Oil convenience store and appeared to be buying coffee. A few minutes later, one of the suspects went behind the counter and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, then left on foot.

The other suspect then went to the counter and pulled out a gun and demanded the rest of the money. He also took an undisclosed amount and left on foot.

It is not known in which direction either suspect left.



The first suspect is described as dark skinned, 5'8" and 150 pounds. He was wearing all black.

The second suspect, with the gun, is described as medium skinned, 5'9" and 140 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue ball cap, blue jeans and red shoes.



If anyone has any information about this robbery, please call the Chattanooga Police Department.