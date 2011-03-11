Update 2: Missing Canadian kayakers found safe in Rhea

Paul Shahen

Eyewitness News Reporter

Rhea County, TN (WRCB) -- The search for three missing kayakers in Rhea County, ended with smiles.

A group of seven kayakers started on the Piney River, Thursday afternoon. Only four made it out by the end of the day. The other three walked out of the woods, Friday morning, unharmed.

It really was a touching moment, as the seven reunited. Rhea County officials expected the worst, but ended up with a best case scenario. All seven kayakers healthy with one scary story.

"I haven't slept, they probably slept more than I have, I don't know. I'm just happy they're out," said Bill Weber one of the four who made it out safely on Thursday.

The last 24 hours have been an emotional roller coaster ride for Weber and his friends.

Vacationing from Canada he and six others kayaked the Piney River Thursday but only four made it out by nightfall. Leaving three lost in the woods overnight.

Rhea County Rescue Squad member Billy Cranfield said, "you have three people from Canada, they don't know this area. They don't know the terrain like we do, they were in some rough country."

Which explains the overwhelming feeling of relief when the missing three walked out of the woods Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's department, park rangers, and the Rhea County Rescue squad had prepared for the worst with helicopters, ATVs and ambulances, but all the kayakers needed was liquid and a familiar face.

County Executive George Thacker's smile sums up the moment, "I'm so excited, it's a great story, a great ending. We were worried."

Three of the seven kayakers exited the river early because the water was getting too fast, explains Weber, "it was a bit much for the group to handle, some of us made it."

The three who bailed early planned on walking to base camp, but got lost trying to find the trail. They spent the night in survival blankets by camp fire, and found the trail this morning. It's estimated they walked more than 10 miles.

"Hopefully this will be a warning to others, when the water gets high in spring city, they need to be careful," added Thacker.

