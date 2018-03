EAST RIDGE (WRCB) - A swollen South Chickamauga Creek forces the evacuation of Shipp's RV Center and Campground.

Folks who call this park home were encouraged to transfer to another park Tuesday. But, that didn't keep them from swinging by to check on the creek's progress. The chickamauga Creek hits flood state at 18 feet and crests at 21.

C.L and Joyce Leonard say, "Our spot, no, we can see our spot, but it's moving fast and we may know Monday."

Ron Guy says, "With all the runoff and creeks, you never know you gotta be prepared."

R-V owners say they've been told it will be at least Monday, maybe longer before they can return.