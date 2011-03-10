Two men arrested for armed robberies

By WRCB Staff

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Super Bi-Lo.

Authorities served a search warrant, on Thursday, at a house at 7127 blossom Circle.

The warrant was the result of detectives working around the clock and surveillance of suspects developed after the armed robbery that took place at the Super Bi Lo located at 1667 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road on March 8, 2011. As well as the armed robbery of the Regal Cinema located at 2000 Hamilton Place Blvd. on February 11, 2011.

Due to the evidence obtained from the search warrant, statements from victims, witnesses and the suspects, detectives were able to make two arrests.

Charged are Ulysses M. Perry age 24 from Memphis, Tennessee and Christopher S. Reed age 27 from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Both defendants will face charges from Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Chattanooga Police Department regarding the reported armed robberies of the Super Bi Lo and the Regal Cinema .

Charges will consist of each subject facing two (2) counts of Aggravated Robbery and sixteen (16) counts of Aggravated Kidnapping. They were both transported to the Hamilton County Jail for processing.

The investigation is still on-going pending additional developments.