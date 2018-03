By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police were called to a home at 4209 13th Avenue on a person threatening to harm himself.

Police received the call just after 6pm on Thursday.

Attempts to talk 43-yr-old Michael Wrem failed after an hour of conversation and the Chattanooga Police SWAT team was activated to remove the barricaded gunman for his own safety and possible safety of others.

Within moments of activating the SWAT team, Wrem surrendered to police and was transported to a local hospital for observation.



No one was injured on the call and no charges will be filed against Wrem.