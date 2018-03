CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A man is charged with stealing male enhancement pills from a pharmacy on Rossville Boulevard.

According to a Chattanooga Police officer with knowledge of the situation, Christopher Peters was arrested at the Walgreens on Rossville Boulevard. Peters is accused of shoplifting Extendz male enhancement pills from a nearby CVS store.

A CVS clerk called 911 and claimed to see Peters take the supplement and leave the store.

Officers said the security alarms went off at the Walgreens nearby as Peters entered that store.