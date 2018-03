VIENNA, Ga. (AP) - A body found near a cotton field in south Georgia has been identified as a missing 85-year-old Ohio woman.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman John Bankhead said Thursday an autopsy identified the body as Gladis Russell of Bellefontaine, Ohio. He said Russell was identified using dental records provided by the Logan County Sheriff's Office in Ohio. He said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death.

The body of her husband, 84-year-old Richard Russell, was found in late February in Tennessee.

Samuel K. Littleton II is suspected in the couple's disappearance. Police said he told them he left Gladis Russell's body in a "white, glowing field" off a side road along Interstate 75 as he drove to Florida.

