EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – A Rossville man has been cited after police say he caused a crash with a school bus.

According to East Ridge Police, Elvin Besic, 20-year-old, attempted to pass a school bus on McBrien Road, using a portion of the oncoming lane.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officers say Besic struck the bus, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Thirty-six children were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Besic was cited for illegally passing on the left.