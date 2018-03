DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) – A Dalton cheerleading coach has been arrested on charges of selling meth out of his gym.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dwight Cook, owner of Sideline All-Stars cheerleading gym in Dalton, was arrested on March 8.

Dalton Police say the arrest comes after a month-long investigation of meth sales at the business.

Cook, who also lists the gym at 102 Powell Drive as his residence, had a meth pipe in his pocket at the time of his arrest, and also 11 grams of meth in his office. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia.