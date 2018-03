CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police say they've come up empty handed after a report of a body in the Tennessee River, near the Boathouse.

Officers were called to the Riverwalk around 2:40 p.m. after a body was reported to be floating in the water.

Police stated a body had been pulled from the water, then quickly retracted the statement.

After a thorough search of the area, police said nothing was found.