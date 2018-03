By WRCB Staff

RAMHURST COMMUNITY, MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- The deaths of a father and son in Murray county have officially been ruled murder-suicide.

The bodies of David Wayne Graham and his three year old son, Easton, were find in a car Tuesday morning.

The State Crime Lab determined the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators say they found a hose connecting the exhaust pipe to the inside of the car.

Both David and Easton Graham will be laid to rest on Saturday.