ATLANTA (AP) - The House has approved legislation that would allow for a code to be placed on the driver's licenses of felons showing they'd been convicted of certain violent crimes.

The measure passed 97-46 on Thursday.

The bill was watered down from an earlier version that would have stamped "Convicted Felon" on the licenses of all felons out on probation. The new bill applies only to those convicted of the so-called seven deadly sins, such as murder and rape. The code would remain in place for the length of their sentence.

Supporters say it would help protect law enforcement by alerting them that they're dealing with a violent criminal.

Opponents argue it could lead to discrimination against those with the code on their license.

House Bill 91: http://www.legis.ga.gov

