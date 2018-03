NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal by Republican Gov. Bill Haslam that would require a teacher to be on the job five years instead of three to get tenure has passed the Senate.

The measure carried by Republican Sen. Jamie Woodson of Knoxville was approved 21-12 on a party-line vote Thursday. The companion bill is scheduled to be heard next week by the House Education Committee.

The legislation would also create a way for the job security to be revoked for poor teaching performance.

The Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union, and other Democrats have raised concerns, especially about the evaluation system.

Online:

Read bill SB1528 at: http://www.capitol.tn.gov

