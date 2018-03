SOUTH PITTSBURG, MARION COUNTY (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley has a brand new millionaire.

The Tennessee Lottery says a million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Pittsburg.

Lottery officials say the winner has not yet come forward to claim the million dollar prize.

This is the fourth time in March that a Tennessean has won $1 million or more in the Lottery.

The latest win is also generating excitement for the Friday's Mega Millions drawing, which carries an estimated jackpot of $151 million.

MORE: