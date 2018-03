EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - Weather continues to be the big story.

Many areas are watching the creek levels carefully knowing that more flooding is possible Thursday.

Creeks in our area are cresting well above flood stage, posing what could be dangerous conditions for many in our area.

Right now, the Chickamauga Creek in Hamilton County is about 2 feet above flood stage.

Nick Austin was out reporting live all morning watching the creek rise.

It's expected to crest late Thursday evening.