WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) New details in the murder of a Chattanooga pastor.

Sixteen year old Brendan Barnes and 25 year old Antonio Henry were indicted by a grand jury.

Both are charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery in the slaying of Pastor David Strong.

Police found the pastor dead in his home back in October.

Barnes and Henry are scheduled for arraignment March 25.