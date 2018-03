By WRCB Staff

ROSSVILLE, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Some homes in Ringgold are without power after a transformer catches fire at a substation.

Spokesperson Lacie Newton says the equipment failure happened around 8 p.m. at the substation near Battlefield Parkway.

Newton says power was interrupted to homes and businesses in that area for about 10 minutes.

She says crews were still working at the site, but all customers have their power back on.