By WRCB Staff

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Detectives are searching for answers after a shooting leaves one person dead.

It happened Wednesday night just after 9 o'clock at a residence in the 91 hundred block of Stoney Mountain Drive, that's in the Mountain Shadows Subdivision in East Brainerd.

Police still don't know what lead to the shooting, but tell us the victim is a male. They are interviewing several witnesses and no arrests have been made.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.