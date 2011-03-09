Bonny Oaks flooding traps tenants in apt complex

Paul Shahen

Chattanooga, TN (WRC) -- A 300 yard section of Bonny Oaks by Highway 153 was submerged under water, preventing dozens of tenants at Laurel Ridge from leaving their parking lot, on Wednesday.

"It's a great inconvenience, I don't have to water boots, I certainly drive out of here comfortably in my car," said Laurel Ridge tenant Toni Exum who felt trapped today inside her own home.

The entrances to the complex looked more like large garden ponds than anything else. But, it's nothing they haven't seen before.

"It's usually every time we get a hard rain. This is about the second worst I've seen it, I have seen it worse but this is pretty bad," said Jimmy Wadley who has lived their for seven years.

Leaving the flooded lot was only the start, 300 yards of water blocked the entrance to Highway 153. Still some drivers tried to drive through it, several did not make it through.

Wadley said, "most people who live here are familiar with it. You just have to deal with it. Don't know what can be done about it, it seems like every time we get a hard rain, that pond backs up then it backs up here on Bonny Oaks."

While some tenants take the mother nature has a mind of her own approach, others want to see something done.

"This is totally unnecessary, this is 2011, we have the technology to eliminate this problem, and I hope that it's done soon," said Exum.

T-DOT said this area has always been a high risk area when it rains a lot in a short amount of time. They also said when it's closed it's closed for a reason, and they will continue to make sure the drains are not clogged to prevent further flooding.