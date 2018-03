MCMINN COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- A son faces murder charges from his father's 2010 homicide.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 18-year-old Curtis Jordan III Wednesday for allegedly playing a role in the murder of his father, then 42-year-old Curtis Jordan III.

Jordan was found shot to death in his McMinn County home on January 10, 2010.

His son, who was a juvenile at the time of the murder, was book into the McMinn County Jail and is charged with first degree murder.