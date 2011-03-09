Live sales tax forum today at 12:30 on WRCBtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The mayors of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as well as the chairmen of Chattanooga City Council and Hamilton County Commission will participate in a roundtable discussion on WRCBtv.com and timesfreepress.com.

The two media partners are working together to add transparency to the discussion and inform taxpayers about the sales tax agreement discussion in a long-form discussion. The program will stream live on both websites from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 without editing or commercial interruption. If you are unable to watch the webcast forum live, the entire programs will segmented and available on-demand after the program ends.

As reported by the TFP and WRCB, a 45-year-old sales tax agreement between Hamilton County, Chattanooga and the other municipalities will expire in May. The agreement sends about $10-$11 million to the County budget.

The current sales tax agreement transfers some sales tax revenue to the county to help fund civic and social service agencies.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has vowed to not raise taxes but says some services will likely be cut to make up for the deficit. Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield says some existing services will still be funded in whole or in part.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News anchor Greg Glover and Times Free Press reporter Chris Carroll will moderate. Participating in the panel will be Coppinger, Littlefield, City Council Chairman Manny Rico, and Commission Chairman Larry Henry.

If you have questions for our moderators, email ask3@wrcbtv.com before March 16. You can also leave question on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/WRCBtv.