By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hamilton County is one of 12 counties in Tennessee that could be declared disaster zones, following last week's tornadoes.

Governor Bill Haslam has put in a request to FEMA.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in Hamilton County, one on Signal Mountain, the other in Red Bank.

A tornado was also confirmed in Marion County, but it is not on the list.

FEMA will begin its assessment next week.