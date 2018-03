By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- When gas prices surge, CARTA feels the pinch.

The agency says its gas costs jumped $150,000 dollars in a single month.

Executive director Tom Dugan told city leaders, if they don't increase his budget he'll have to cut services.

Last year, the City gave CARTA more than four million dollars.

Dugan is asking for an additional $620,000.