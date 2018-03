By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- More than 75-percent of the workforce has been hired for Chattanooga's new Volkswagen plant.

VW officials call it a major milestone. They say they've hired 1516 people. VW says 96 percent of its production team comes from Hamilton County.

When the plant is at full production, more than two thousand people will work there.

The all-new 2012 Passat will begin rolling off the assembly line later this year. So far, the production has made 500 test vehicles at the Chattanooga plant.

The Passat goes on sale to the public sometime this summer.