HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- A Hamilton County woman will be looking for a place to stay after fire damages her home Wednesday.

Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell says a neighbor called to report the fire on Short Tail Springs Road around a 11:50 am.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the left side of the home.

Jean Dovovick, who rents the home from owner Mark Griffin, says she heard a popping noise and realized a fire had started.

The fire, which started in the living room, was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation and damages are estimated at $55,000.