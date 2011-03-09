Storm Alert 3 Team: Rain moving out, flooding to continue

By David Karnes

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- After 3-5", we have seen the bulk of the rain move out of the Tennessee Valley.

We still may see a few light sprinkles here and there, but nothing that will add any more to the already overflowing creeks and streams.

We will still remain breezy through Thursday with winds blowing at 10-20 mph.

Through the day Thursday, we will see rivers continue to rise and crest near or above flood stage.

Floodwaters should begin to subside significantly Friday into the weekend as drier and warmer air moves in.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

