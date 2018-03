ROSSVILLE, GA. (WRCB)-- Rossville City Park has been closed indefinitely as of Wednesday morning due to flooding from a downpour that began Tuesday night.

Rossville Recreation Department Director Stump Martin says he was told Wednesday morning that the creek that runs through the park is nearly overflowing and threatening to reach the city barn, which is the maintenance building where all of Rossville's trucks and work vehicles are stored.

The park hosts multiple tournaments throughout the year, including one this weekend that Martin says probably won't happen.

"I'm no weather man but I think it would be a safe assumption that it's not going to happen," says Martin.

There is no word on when the park will reopen.