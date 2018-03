WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) There were several accidents throughout the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning keeping emergency personnel busy.

The heavy rains and standing water made for a difficult commute.

On I-24 EB at the Ridgecut, traffic was slowed because of an accident involving an ambulance.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported cases of cars hydroplaning.

No major injuries were reported from any of the accidents.