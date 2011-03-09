UPDATE 12: Problem areas reported due to wind and flooding

Tree down across E. Brainerd at Banks Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A few scattered showers are expected Thursday. But the heavier rains have stopped, while flooding continues to be an issue in the Tennessee Valley. Here's the latest list of problem areas in several counties. Continue to check this page as we update conditions.

Update 8:15 a.m.

Chattanooga/Hamilton County

Camp Jordan Pkwy

Lower Mill Rd at Middle Valley

Old Burnt Mill at the state line

Mahan Gap at Hwy 58, large pothole

9th St at Market by Miller Plaza, large hole in road

Catoosa

Wooten Rd @ Graysville, closed

Reeds Bridge Rd @ Cannon Drive (golf course area) closed

Cross St @ Riddle St

South Cedar Lane @ Angel E.M.S. Station

South Dietz Rd @ Tuner's Audio

Steele Rd just off Mack Smith Rd @ Applebrook Dr.

Fountain Brooke Dr. entrance to the apartments off Cross St.

Mack Smith Rd between Steele Rd and North Rd

Poplar Springs near High School down to one lane

Chattooga-Lyerly Dan Rd and Buck Gardner Rd @ Cannon Drive are closed

Dade-roads closed

Lookout Creek Rd

Mason Rd

Cave Springs Rd

Sales Lane

Creek Rd @ the Hang Gliding Field

Thursday 6:10 a.m.

Chattanooga/Hamilton County

Hwy 153 at Bonny Oaks, both NB and SB exit ramps

Camp Jordan Pkwy

Old Hixson Pike across from the Middle School

Boy Scout Rd between Sandswich & Echo Glenn

Boy Scout Rd at Moses

Igou Ferry Rd at Hixson Pike

Lower Mill Rd at Middle Valley

Old Burnt Mill at the state line

1800 Thatcher Pike, tree down

2200 Suck Creek Road

Mahan Gap at Hwy 58, large pothole

9th St at Market by Miller Plaza, large hole in road

Bledsoe- Old Spencer by Dyer Rd, closed. Trees down

Catoosa

Wooten Rd @ Graysville, closed

Reeds Bridge Rd @ Cannon Drive (golf course area) closed

Cross St @ Riddle St

South Cedar Lane @ Angel E.M.S. Station

South Dietz Rd @ Tuner's Audio

Fant Dr/Battlewood Apts., the back area is closed.

Steele Rd just off Mack Smith Rd @ Applebrook Dr.

Cross St @ Lakeview Middle School

Fountain Brooke Dr. entrance to the apartments off Cross St.

Chattooga-Lyerly Dan Rd and Buck Gardner Rd @ Cannon Drive are closed

Dade-roads closed

Lookout Creek Rd

Mason Rd

Cave Springs Rd

Sales Lane

Creek Rd @ the Hang Gliding Field

UPDATE: 5:25 P.M.

The following area roads are still flooded:

Boy Scout Road at Moses Road 2200 Suck Creek Road Igou Ferry at Hixson Pike Lower Mill Road at Middle Valley Road

A tree is down at 1800 Thatcher.

EPB reports up to 400 combined outages in the areas of Harrison/Highway 58 and Soddy Daisy.

UPDATE: 2:15 P.M.

Chattanooga:

The Chattanooga Police Department reports trees are down across the following roads:

1800 Old Wauhatchie Pike 2473 Old Wauhatchie Pike 3800 Lightfoot Mill Road 6000 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

EPB says there are up to 400 combined power outages in Soddy Daisy and Nickajack/Haletown areas, and up to 500 in Harrison/Hwy-58 area.

Wire are down in the following areas of Hamilton County.

9300 Standifer Gap Road Lee Hwy / Airport Road 6000 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Mountain View Road Snow Hill Road

There is a missing man hole cover at 3465 Van Buren Street and a pothole on Highway 27 S at W. Manning Street.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

The following roads in Catoosa County are impassable:

Boynton at Burning Bush Road Keith Road at Catoosa Springs Fant Drive leading into Battlewood Apartments

Update 12:00 p.m.

Bledsoe-Power outages, trees downs and some back roads closed.

Bradley-Water is receding, but wind is blowing over shallow rooted trees. Power outages

scattered throughout the county.



Chattanooga-Tree down across E. Brainerd Rd @ Banks Rd.

Chattooga-Some roads closed.

Meigs- Trees down, some roads under water.

Polk- Flooding in Grassy Creek area. West Polk County flooding in low lying areas.

Schools closing early.



Soddy Daisy- Daisy Dallas Rd @ Hixson Street closed, under water.



Walker- Power outages throughout the county. Several roads flooded.

Whitfield- side roads around Cohulla Creek flooded.

Mill Creek, Sam Love and Dogwood Valley areas, trees down.

Update 10:45 a.m.

Chattanooga

1000 block of Browns Ferry Road: water is rising over one lane at this time. Public works has been contacted for barricades and police are monitoring the situation for changes. 3200 block of St. Elmo Ave: water is running over the lanes and barrels are in place to block the road in that area. Police are monitoring the area although traffic doesn't seem to be heavy there. Man hole covers are off at 1000 Shallowford Road and 3100 Navajo Drive. Flooding has been reported at 900 Airport Road, 1008 Browns Ferry Road, 8400 Primrose Lane, 7901 Shallowford Road, 1000 Givens Road, and 1400 Signal Mountain Road to Taft Highway. Wires are down at 310 Stonewood Drive and at Lee Highway @ Airport Road.

Hamilton County EMS has opened the Emergency Management Center to monitor flood reports. Crews have been placed on standby.

Update 9:00 a.m.

Chattanooga

1000 block Browns Ferry Road, high water, sending barricades

1000 block Shallowford Road, manhole cover has swept away

900 block Airport Road, minor flooding

Camp Jordan Parkway, shut down

Catoosa

Standing water is being reported on the following roads.

Cross St between Cloud Springs and Battlefield Parkway

South Dietz off Battlefield

Cloud Springs @ Fernwood

Steel Road off Mack Smith Road

Cross St @ Lakeview Middle

Closed- South of Old Mill Road off Battlefield Parkway

Marion- a few side roads are closed due to flooding.

East Polk-tree down

Rhea- ditches running across roadways

Sequatchie-no major problems as of now, but water is rising

Whitfield-Underwood @ Rushmore Dr, closed due to water

Update 7:00 a.m.

Bradley- standing water in places.

Bledsoe-trees still falling/windy/expecting flooding

Dade- trees cleared from earlier on 136w at crossroads/ I-24 eastbound at I-59 split accident. Proceed with caution

Grundy- standing water on roadways

Marion- Hwy 162 car in median/ tree across road on west Francis springs road

McMinn- few trees down

THP- reports of people hydroplaning

Walker- tree down Coffman Springs Road @ Cordell Avenue

Whitfield- high water at Tilton and Hickory Flats (cross streets)

Update 5:00 a.m.

Athens- winds earlier/no damage

Bledsoe- trees falling

Dade- 2 trees down on 136W around the 1500 block (on Sand Mountain). Been down since 3am-seek alternate route.

Grundy- Some power outages/ trees down

McMinn- earlier had trees down, but clear now

Murray- earlier had trees down, but clear now

W. Polk- roof blown off fire station 1/ rough winds earlier

Whitfield- high water at Tilton and Hickory Flats (cross streets)