By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Fire are investigating a house fire on Ridgeside Rd.

The house is near the intersection of Ridgeside Rd and Germantown Rd. Fire crews got the call just after 9:15pm Tuesday.

Red Cross has been notified to help two adults and two children.

The house is going to be a total loss, the entire backside of the house has been burned.