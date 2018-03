CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)—A Chattanooga lawyer found himself publicly censured by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

According to a release from the court, the disciplinary action was taken against Attorney Brian C. Smith on February 28th after he represented a case involving conflicting interests of an estate.

The Petition for Discipline was filed by the Board of Professional Responsibility, citing a violation of Rule 9 of the Rules of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

Rule 9 forbids lawyers from representing conflicting interests.

Smith was ordered to pay the costs of the disciplinary proceedings.

A public censure is a criticism and warning that doesn't affect an attorney's ability to practice law.