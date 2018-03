RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A North Georgia soldier has been recognized for his dedication to his mission's success.

Private First Class James Bass, pictured center left, is a native of Ringgold.

He serves as a heavy-wheeled vehicle operator with the 319th Transportation Company.

Last month, he and several other soldiers were awarded the Coin of Excellence.

Military officials say Private Bass showed excellent skill during 40 support missions with zero accidents or injuries.