CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- Wildlife officials are investigating the death of a second bald eagle in Tennessee, in less than a month.

This one was found in the Crab Orchard Community in Cumberland County.

A veterinarian determined it had been shot to death.

It was found about 30-miles from where another bald eagle had been found shot to death in Bledsoe County near Big Spring Gap Road.

If you have any information on either of the incidents, contact the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

A reward of $17,000 is being offered.