Shooting in DeKalb Co. leaves 74-year-old in serious condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WRCB)-- A 74-year-old Alabama man is in serious condition after he was shot during what police believe was an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened Saturday around 6:00 am at the intersection of County Roads 36 and 246.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Boyce Batey was getting gas when 37-year-old Patty Westbrook approached him for a ride.

Batey agreed and while at an intersection, Westbrook allegedly tried robbing him, which led to the shooting.

The suspect was later arrested in Guntersville, where she was driving Batey's car.

She's currently being held on $250,000 bond in DeKalb County for charges of attempted murder.

Monday night, Kenneth Chamblee was taken in for questioning and police now say during the ordeal, he hit Westbrook in the back of the head, with a lawnmower blade.

He's now charged with the attempted murder of Westbrook.

Batey was treated at the scene, but was eventually airlifted to UAB Hospital for emergency surgery.

He remains in serious condition.