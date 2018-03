ROME, GA. (AP) - A Georgia man who authorities say was involved in a failed murder-for-hire plot is standing trial this week.

Dwight Herschel Green is charged in federal court with offering another man $1,200 and some drugs to kill several people, including a child.

Authorities say he wanted the people dead because he considered them to be "snitches," and that he sought the help of several people in Alabama and Georgia.

An FBI agent testified after Green was arraigned in May 2009 on firearms charges that he was on his way to pick up fragmentation grenades when he was arrested.

The agent testified that Green said he planned to kill seven and a half people, because the child did not fully count.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.