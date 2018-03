By WRCB Staff

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police responded to the scene of a shooting incident Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:30pm at 2302 Windsor St.

A man has reportedly suffered a graze wound to the leg in the incident.

Police are still gathering suspect details but were initially advised of a gold-colored 4-door vehicle.

We will bring you more details as they become available.