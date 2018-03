NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal that would allow Tennesseans

to opt out of the federal health care law is headed to the governor

for his consideration.

The "Health Freedom Act" passed the House 70-27 on a

party-line vote Monday. The Senate also passed the companion bill

21-10 on a party-line vote last month.

Sponsors say the legislation doesn't argue for or against the

federal law but just gives Tennesseans a choice.

The new federal health care law requires Americans either to buy

health insurance or pay a penalty, beginning in 2014. Federal

judges have come down differently on the requirement.

President Barack Obama has said people would be able to keep

their health care plan.

