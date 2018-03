CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)—A Chattanooga radio personality is receiving national attention.

Former Trends on 3 host and now morning show host for Power 94 WJTT, Donna L, will be featured in the April 2011 issue of Ebony magazine.

In the article, Donna shares her weight loss story and how she managed to turn her life around.

For Donna, the timing is perfect, as the release of the issue coincides with National Women's History Month.

The radio host says she hopes her story will impact the lives of women across the nation.

"Hopefully, Ebony will allow me to motivate others to LIVE and change their lives," says Donna. "My goal is to motivate 100,000 women nationwide."

The unveiling of Donna's story is set for Tuesday, March 8th, at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

The April issue of Ebony hits newsstands March 15th.