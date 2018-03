ROME, GA. (AP) - A former police officer and bus driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated child molestation charges.

Jeffery David Carter, 50, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes in Floyd County Superior Court. The plea came the week that his trial was scheduled to begin.

Carter is a former Rome police officer. He was also a Floyd County school bus driver and a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol in Rome.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

