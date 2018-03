HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a man wanted for murder charges.

Police say 40-year-old John E. Stokes is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted first degree murder for an assault that took place in February.

Stokes is described as 6' 2" weighing 220 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information regarding this suspect, you're asked to call the sheriff's office.