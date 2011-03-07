SURVEILLANCE: Robbery at First Tennessee Bank on Hamilton Place Blvd.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Police and the FBI are seeking a suspect who robbed the First Tennessee Bank on Hamilton Place Boulevard Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10:45 am.

Employees of the bank told police the man walked in, handed a note to the teller requesting money and advised he was armed.

The suspect never produced a weapon and walked out of the bank in an unknown direction.

He is described as a light-complected, black, male suspect between 30 and 40 years of age with some facial hair. He was wearing a black trench coat and maroon hat.

An eyewitness tells Channel 3, "I was just walking in there to cash some checks and a black guy walked past us and smiled casually, just walked right out of the building like he was doing business."

Minutes later bank employees told that eyewitness what happened.

"All the tellers were shaking," he said, "and all the tellers said he just robbed us."

If you have information on the suspect, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department.