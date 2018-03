ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are considering hiking the state's tax on cigarettes from 37 cents to 68 cents per pack, making it 1 of the highest in the region.

The 84% increase is part of a plan set out by the Special Council on Tax Reform and Fairness for Georgians to revamp the state's tax code. The increased tax on smokes would create another $114 million in revenue for the cash-strapped state.

The state's cigarette tax has been 37 cents since 2003, when it was raised 12 cents.

The increase would still keep Georgia among the lowest cigarette taxes in the country. In New York, the tax alone is $4.35, while in Rhode Island it's $3.46 and Michigan it's $2.52.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

