ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's top court has upheld a state law that requires voters to show photo identification before they cast ballots.

The Georgia Supreme Court's 6-1 decision on Monday is the latest court ruling to conclude that the rules are constitutional. The decision found the 2006 law was a "minimal, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory restriction."

Georgia attorneys said that the measure is needed to prevent voter fraud, but the Democratic Party of Georgia countered that state legislators have no proof that anyone tried to illegally cast a ballot.

Critics have also long claimed the law creates an undue burden on the poor, the disabled and minorities.

