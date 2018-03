CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- New details in a shooting on Sheridan Avenue Friday.

Eyewitness News has confirmed the victim in that case has died.

Police say 25-year-old Ronald Blackmon Jr. was pronounced dead at Erlanger.

Blackmon was shot in the head during what police are calling a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Edward Ryals Jr. and Demetrius Bibbs were charged with the shooting.

Their charges are expected to be upgraded.

This is the fourth homicide in Chattanooga this year.