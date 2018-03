By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

Murray, Fannin, and Gilmer counties have been upgraded to a Freeze Warning, still expiring at 9 a.m. Monday.

http://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mrx&wwa=freeze%20warning

---------------------------------------

By Nick Austin

Storm Alert 3 Meteorologist

With freezing temperatures expected overnight the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for north Georgia until 9 a.m. EST Monday.

http://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mrx&wwa=frost%20advisory