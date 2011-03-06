UPDATE 4: Shooting on Cypress Street Court, victim in surgery

Story by Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- It's the third shooting in just three days.

Now police are looking for the gunman that shot a young man at College Courts.

It happened just around 1:30pm on Cypress Street Court.

Channel 3 was first on the scene just after 22-year-old Darrell Paris was shot in the stomach with a shotgun at close range.

The suspect took off, leaving the gun behind.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a hooded purple sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He dropped his gun before running, and hasn't been seen since.

"He was talking like the people that were on the porch. They were like you're going to make it, you're going to be okay," says Amber Bonner, neighbor.

But Chattanooga Police say the 22-year-old shooting victim is in critical condition.

Sometime around 1:30 Sunday afternoon Darrell Paris took shotgun spray to the stomach inside a College Hill Courts home.

"He has been transported to Erlanger and his condition is critical at this point," says Chattanooga Police spokesperson Rebecca Royval.

Police say the shooter ran away after ditching 16-gauge sawed off shotgun.

A young woman was also inside the home at the time.

Police say she heard a commotion and came downstairs to find the victim.

"It's too cold to be doing all this, people should be in their house eating their Sunday dinner," says Bonner.

Amber Bonner watched police set up a crime scene from her front door.

"I was coming out with my baby and walked out and saw a dude on the stretcher," says Royval.

This is the latest incident in a round of recent shootings.

We know the first incident on Sheridan Avenue Friday afternoon was gang-related.

Eight hours later and half a mile away at Woodlawn Apartments, a toddler and 20-year-old man were victims of another shooting.

Police say the adult victim has gang ties and they're looking into whether or not the incidents are connected.

Sunday's violence makes three shootings in just three days.

"We're not sure that it's gang-related right now, of course that is something that they are looking into," says Royval.

Despite the fact that it happened so close to home, Amber Bonner says she isn't surprised.

"It doesn't scare me, I just see it as life, I mean stuff like this happens every day," says Bonner.

Police say Darrell Paris is currently in surgery at Erlanger, and expected to survive his injuries.

Again the suspect is still at large and described as a black male, wearing a hooded purple sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have information that can help, contact Chattanooga Police.