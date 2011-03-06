Funeral announced for City Schools Official Rose Ingle

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Rose Ingle, a longtime board member and chairperson of the Chattanooga City School Board died early Sunday at her home. Family members say she was diagnosed with cancer in February.

She served several terms on the Chattanooga School Board, which dissolved in 1997 when it merged with Hamilton County Schools.

In 2008, she was inducted into the Tyner High School Hall of Fame.

Here is the obituary for Rose Ingle:

Rose Marie Walters Ingle, 79, of Chattanooga, died on Sunday, March 6, 2011, at her home surrounded by her family.



A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, she graduated from Tyner High School (1950) and the Erlanger School of Radiology (1953). She worked as an X-ray technician until 1979.



After a brief period of retirement, Rose was elected to the Chattanooga City School Board in 1984 and served as chairman when the city school system was dissolved in 1997. Rose received many accolades during her tenure, including serving on the Tennessee State School Board and she worked tirelessly to improve Chattanooga's school system.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Marie Walters; her husband, Clyde M. "Shot" Ingle; and her eldest son, Clyde K. Ingle.



She is survived by her son, Clay (Caroline) Ingle, daughter, Bren (Ron) Luke, daughter, Doris "Dottie" (Chris) Willmore; son, Robert (Charlene) Tallant; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ingle; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Trentham and Kimberly Ingle, both of Ringgold; Joshua and Carrie Ingle; Elizabeth and Abigail Willmore; Griffin Luke, all of Chattanooga; three great-grandsons, Grahan, Gabe, and Garrett Trentham, of Ringgold; and special niece, Patricia (Bob) Maston.



Rose was an active member of the Apison United Methodist Church and was devoted to her family, strong in her faith in God, and proud of her service to the community.



Her family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Apison United Methodist kitchen fund and to the Boyd-Buchannan School library fund.



Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Chancey officiating. A private family graveside will be held later at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 7, and 2-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, Tn. 37421.



