Wilson St. residents stunned by shooting

Story by Megan Boatwright

Eyewitness News Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Chattanooga toddler is recovering Saturday night after a gunman fired shots into a home.

Channel 3 has learned 20-year-old Prandell Haynes and the boy were at an apartment on Wilson Street.

Officials say shortly before 10:00 Friday night someone walked up to the apartment and fired through the window.

The 3-year-old was shot in the leg; Haynes was hit in the hand.

This shooting happened just eight hours after a gang-related, drive-by shooting happened less than half a mile away on Sheridan Avenue.

No word, yet, on whether the two are related.

No one was home when we visited the apartment, but the next door neighbor who was home at the time says the shooting has left her in fear.

"I seen the baby laying down, I heard the yelling and the crying," says Marita Mitchell, neighbor.

Marita Mitchell moved to Woodlawn Apartments in February, now she wishes she hadn't.

"It scared me, my heart was beating, my hands were shaking. I was nervous and scared, is the baby going to survive," says Mitchell.

Four bullet holes mark the spot where Chattanooga Police say someone walked up and shot through the window of the apartment across the hall from Mitchell.

"I was stuck on my bed and I was like what am I supposed to do, go see who is at my door or if I open it I might get shot at," says Mitchell.

The bullets hit a young man and a 3-year-old boy. They were both taken to the hospital with wounds to the toddler's left leg, and the 20-year-old's left hand.

"He always stays with her while the mother's at work," says Mitchell.

Mitchell says she sees the toddler often, the woman who lives there is his aunt, but says it's the first time she's seen the 20-year-old victim.

"I couldn't sleep because of all the traffic, running in and out. She's yelling and screaming, they were cussing and fighting," says Mitchell.

Woodlawn Apartments is just half a mile from the gang-related shooting that happened on Sheridan Avenue eight hours earlier.

Since police have identified victim Prandell Haynes as a known gang member, they are investigating whether both shootings are connected.

"I'm worrying about the baby, that's all I'm worrying about," says Mitchell.

Mitchell says the incident has left her scared of her own safety, but more than that she just wants to know the baby is okay.

"The baby don't know what going on, he's nothing but three so he don't know what's going on," says Mitchell.

The 3-year-old was transported to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Prandell Haynes was taken to Erlanger, also with non-life threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation. Chattanooga Police say they're working leads.