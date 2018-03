CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This weekend's Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

Police say 22-year-old James Suggs was on probation for aggravated burglary, but violated his probation when he was arrested for possession of several handguns and rifles, along with crack cocaine.

If you know where police can find Suggs, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.