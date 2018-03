EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB)-- Police are investigating the discovery of a body at Superior Creek Lodge.

East Ridge Police spokesperson says the woman was found around 3:40 pm in room 148.

The victim is a woman believed to be around 46-years-old.

Police believe foul play is not a factor in the death, but have requested an autopsy.

The body has been taken to the Hamilton County Forensics Center.

